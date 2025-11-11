WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event To Feature NXT vs. Main Roster Matches

During Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, newly crowned Intercontinental Champion John Cena announced that next month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special will feature main roster stars issuing open challenges to NXT stars.

Cena emphasized that this special event will showcase the future of WWE by giving NXT talents the same opportunities he had when he began his main roster career.

While Cena did not reveal any specific opponents for the matches, he confirmed that his retirement match will take place on the same show.

Competitors will battle in the “Last Time Is Now” tournament for a chance to become his opponent.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 13, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and will be broadcast on Peacock.