Stephanie Vaquer Shares Emotional Message After Career-Defining Year

WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer reflected on her remarkable year in 2025 in a recent post on her Twitter (X) account.

Vaquer, who became one of the company’s top stars this year, expressed her gratitude for what she described as a breakout year.

She declared 2025 to be the best year of her life and thanked her fans for their overwhelming love and support.

Additionally, she shared a video showcasing some of her best moments from the year.

Vaquer wrote, “2025 was the best year of my life, and so much of that is thanks to all of you. Dreams came true, goals became reality, we made history together, and we lived moments I will never forget. Hearing the crowd chant “La Primera,” seeing signs with my name, and feeling that energy night after night… it’s unforgettable. Your support, your love, and your motivation pushed me to keep going, to grow, and to dream even bigger. I know where I come from, I know where I’m going, and with pride I can say it: I am the WWE Women’s World Champion. Thank you for standing with me, and thank you for believing in me. La Primera!”