John Cena Shares New Year’s Message Following In-Ring Retirement

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena took to his Twitter (X) account to share a heartfelt message with fans and the pro wrestling community as he welcomed the new year.

He expressed gratitude to his fans, co-workers, and even his critics for helping make 2025 a year he will never forget.

Cena wrote, “Life goes on, and we all move onward, as 2026 is here, I’ll fondly remember so many moments from 2025. Thanks to ALL fans, co-workers, critics, and anyone around the world who used their voice to make 2025 a year that I’ll never forget. Omnia Dedi. Pro omnibus gratias ago.”

John Cena lost his retirement match to GUNTHER last month at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. GUNTHER forced Cena to tap out in the sleeper hold, marking the end of Cena’s career in the ring.

After the match, the entire locker room came to ringside to pay their respects to Cena. He then took his final bows and saluted the fans before walking out of the Capital One Arena.