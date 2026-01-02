Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: 2025 Year-End Awards

After a holiday break, the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is back with a bang to kick off 2026 — proudly presented by PWMania.com!

In their first show of the year, Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent take a look back at the best (and wildest) of 2025, as they hand out their Hot Tag Year-End Awards!

Tune in as the crew gives their picks for:

Male and Female Wrestlers of the Year

Feud of the Year

Biggest Surprise of 2025

And plenty more categories celebrating another unforgettable year in pro wrestling!

Whether you’re nodding in agreement or yelling at your speaker, it’s a must-listen for wrestling fans ready to reflect and debate.

Listen now: