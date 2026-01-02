Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: 2025 Year-End Awards

By
Justin Czerwonka
-
John Cena
John Cena | WWE

After a holiday break, the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is back with a bang to kick off 2026 — proudly presented by PWMania.com!

In their first show of the year, Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent take a look back at the best (and wildest) of 2025, as they hand out their Hot Tag Year-End Awards!

Tune in as the crew gives their picks for:

  • Male and Female Wrestlers of the Year
  • Feud of the Year
  • Biggest Surprise of 2025
  • And plenty more categories celebrating another unforgettable year in pro wrestling!

Whether you’re nodding in agreement or yelling at your speaker, it’s a must-listen for wrestling fans ready to reflect and debate.

Listen now:

