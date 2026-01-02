Je’Von Evans Talks Pressure Of Being Labeled WWE’s Future

Top WWE NXT star Je’Von Evans recently appeared on the Battleground podcast to discuss various topics, including whether he feels pressure from being labeled the future of the company.

Evans said, “Oh, of course. I always feel like — it’s a chip on my shoulder, you know what I mean? Because I feel like I always have something to prove, especially knowing that there’s a lot of people like you said, I got brought in and and I bring like this new flavor to wrestling. Young, excited, all this, you know? So I feel like I have to hold my end of the bargain up. But yeah, that’s always in in my head.”

On balancing the pressure:

“Honestly, like balancing wise, I don’t really have trouble with it. I just go out there and have fun. So it’s always on top of my dome, but it doesn’t really bother me. It doesn’t really affect me.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)