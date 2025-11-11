Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be streamed live on Netflix from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The show is set to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

In an exciting match, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch will defend her title against Maxxine Dupri of Alpha Academy.

Additionally, NXT star “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans will face “The Ring General” GUNTHER in a first-round match of The Last Time Is Now Tournament.

Furthermore, MFT’s Solo Sikoa will take on a mystery opponent, also in a first-round match of the tournament.

Be sure to join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.