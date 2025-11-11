Update On Taylor Rust’s Status After Three-Year Absence

Former WWE star Taylor Rust has been away from professional wrestling for over three years.

His last match took place at the NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed event in August 2022, where he teamed up with KUSHIDA, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero to face Chase Owens, Hikuleo, Juice Robinson, and Jay White of The Bullet Club, ultimately ending in a loss.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s inquiry about Taylor Rust’s prolonged absence from wrestling.

Sapp stated that Rust is currently “out of wrestling,” attributing this decision to the toll that nearly two decades of in-ring competition have taken on his body.

He also revealed that NJPW was very impressed with Rust during his tenure with the company. However, with NJPW no longer having its U.S. division, many wrestlers, including Rust, are not being booked.

Rust began his professional wrestling career in 2004 and made several appearances for WWE from 2008 to 2019. He signed a contract with the company in December 2020. He performed as a heel under the ring name Tyler Rust for several months on NXT, alongside Tommaso Ciampa and Malcolm Bivens, before being unexpectedly released in August 2021.

After his release, Rust competed multiple times in AEW, ROH, and NJPW under the ring name Taylor Rust.