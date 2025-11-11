Backstage Update On Ridge Holland’s WWE Release After Social Media Outburst

Former WWE star Ridge Holland has been making headlines recently after announcing that the company would not be renewing his contract when it expires in mid-November.

A follow-up report indicated that his contract was terminated earlier this month following an outburst he had on social media after sustaining an injury during a TNA taping in September. It has also been revealed that he is dealing with a neck injury.

In one of his social media posts, Holland said he felt “hung out to dry” after being injured while pursuing another promotion. This sentiment has been widely speculated as the reason behind WWE’s decision to terminate his contract.

Sean Ross Sapp provided more insight into the situation in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers.

According to Sapp, Holland suffered his injury in late September and was informed about his departure from WWE on October 13. He noted that Holland’s contract was officially terminated on November 4 for violating a key WWE rule that prohibits signed talents from disparaging the company.

Sapp also clarified that WWE will continue to cover Holland’s rehabilitation costs, which he has been receiving at the Performance Center, as the company would face legal repercussions if it did not cover these expenses.