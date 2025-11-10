Reason Why Drew McIntyre Has Been Written Off WWE TV

Drew McIntyre has been officially written off WWE television following a chaotic ending to this week’s SmackDown, with General Manager Nick Aldis announcing an indefinite suspension for the former world champion.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the suspension is a storyline cover for McIntyre taking time off to film a movie project.

The November 7 episode opened with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes celebrating his successful title defense against McIntyre from Saturday Night’s Main Event. The segment was interrupted by Aleister Black and Zelina Vega, with Black declaring himself ready for a new challenge. After Vega slapped Rhodes, Aldis booked a non-title main event between Rhodes and Black.

The match saw both men battle to a stalemate until McIntyre made his shocking return. As referee Dan Engler began a ten-count, McIntyre entered the ring and leveled the official with a Claymore Kick, resulting in a no-contest.

After the bell, McIntyre attacked Rhodes, sparking an all-out brawl. Black soon joined in, forming a temporary alliance with McIntyre to double-team the WWE Champion. Moments later, Damian Priest made a surprise return — his first appearance since losing a Last Man Standing match to Black last month — to even the odds.

As the melee spilled across ringside, Aldis appeared on stage and announced McIntyre’s immediate suspension, citing his assault on an official and repeated acts of misconduct.

While the suspension plays into ongoing storylines involving Rhodes, Black, and Priest, sources confirm that McIntyre’s time off is temporary and related to a film commitment outside WWE. His return timetable has not yet been revealed.