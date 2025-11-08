Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For Survivor Series WarGames Matches

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the initial lineup for the Men’s WarGames Match included CM Punk, Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, and either Jimmy Uso or LA Knight as the babyface team.

They would face a heel team consisting of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Brock Lesnar, and Austin Theory. Meltzer also mentioned that if Fatu is unavailable for the event, either Knight or Jimmy Uso could step in.

Regarding the heel team, with Rollins sidelined due to injury, Logan Paul has been discussed as a potential replacement.

Upcoming shows are expected to clarify the storyline direction for both Lesnar and Theory, as their roles may shift in line with evolving creative plans. Meltzer anticipates “big angles” during the WWE RAW episode at Madison Square Garden on Monday, November 17th.

On the women’s side, Meltzer indicated that the initial plans featured AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss against Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. However, Ripley’s participation remains uncertain as she recovers from a broken nose, and the only teased match lineup thus far has been Flair and Bliss vs. Asuka and Sane during RAW this Monday in Boston.

Additionally, Melzer suggested that Survivor Series may showcase an Intercontinental Championship match between Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio. Initially, John Cena was planned to compete in Rey’s place, with Cena expected to win the title. However, Dominik’s matchup with Rey could lead to a potential Cena match in San Diego.

Meltzer believes Cena, with four appearances remaining on his current schedule, may appear at Survivor Series but is more likely to be featured on the next two episodes of RAW leading up to his final match on December 13th.

WWE Survivor Series is scheduled for Saturday, November 29th, at Petco Park in San Diego, California.