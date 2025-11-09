Backstage News On WWE Using Piped-In Crowd Noise For Shows

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, he hasn’t noticed WWE adding crowd noise to their broadcasts.

Initially, Netflix did not want WWE to include piped-in crowd noise when Monday Night RAW debuted on the streaming service in January.

Sapp noted that when WWE does choose to pipe in crowd noise, it becomes very noticeable on TV, as seen during the Thunderdome Era of the COVID-19 pandemic—a practice WWE later continued.

Sapp mentioned that WWE would sometimes add crowd audio to Dominik Mysterio’s promos, even though he believes these segments didn’t require it, as he received loud reactions from live fans in the arenas. He pointed out that the added crowd noise sounded unconvincing on TV.

He further stated that WWE typically adds this audio over the broadcast, usually when it isn’t necessary. Additionally, he shared that WWE applies a blanket crowd noise overlay for all its matches that are broadcast.

Sapp believes this is a good practice and thinks most wrestling companies should consider adopting it.