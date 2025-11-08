Backstage Update On PAC’s New Look And Finisher Change

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest episode of Fightful Select Answers, AEW star PAC, a member of the Death Riders, has recently adopted a new look.

He now sports short hair, a fuller beard, and wears street clothes. This style change is meant to reflect his evolving heel persona and is not related to the ankle injury that has kept him out of action for a while.

Regarding PAC’s decision to stop using his signature finisher, the Black Arrow, Sapp suggested it was likely for similar reasons.

The move is impressive and typically elicits cheers from the crowd, which is not the reaction PAC is aiming for at this time. Additionally, since the Black Arrow is a high-risk maneuver, he cannot continue performing it indefinitely.