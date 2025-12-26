Updated Lineup For AEW Worlds End PPV

AEW has announced an updated lineup for this weekend’s Worlds End pay-per-view (PPV).

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood), the AEW World Tag Team Champions, will defend their titles against the Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn) in a Street Fight. Additionally, Darby Allin will face Gabe Kidd in a singles match.

In a notable matchup, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, the AEW Unified Champion and a member of the Don Callis Family, will take on his fellow Don Callis Family member, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, in the semifinals of the Continental Classic. Also in the semifinals, Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher will compete against The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley. The winners of these two matches will advance to face each other in the finals of the Continental Classic.

Previously announced for the event is a Four-Way Match for the AEW World Championship, where Samoa Joe will defend his title against “Hangman” Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, and MJF. Additionally, the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, the Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron), will defend their titles against AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné and ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena.

Finally, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will put her title on the line against Jamie Hayter.

AEW Worlds End is scheduled for Saturday, December 27th, at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.