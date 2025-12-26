Report: AEW Targeting UK And Mexico For Future International Events

Sean Ross Sapp mentioned in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers that AEW plans to return to international markets that have recently shown strong results, while remaining selective about future venues.

He revealed that sources indicate the United Kingdom and Mexico are top priorities, as these markets have been deemed “huge successes.” This success has given AEW the confidence to include international travel in its regular schedule rather than treating it as a special occasion.

Sapp also stated that a standalone AEW event in Japan is not expected in the near future, particularly without a co-promotion partnership with NJPW. This stance remains unchanged despite fan interest and speculation regarding a potential Tokyo-based weekend.

Furthermore, Sapp noted that the current strategy combines sold-out international shows with well-known U.S. venues.

These include historic locations such as the Hammerstein Ballroom and newer venues such as WNBA arenas. He personally anticipates that “at least one new country will host a TV event in 2026.”