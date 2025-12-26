Kyle O’Reilly Reveals He’s Out With Multiple Injuries

During Thursday night’s Christmas episode of AEW Collision, which also served as the go-home show for Worlds End, Kyle O’Reilly appeared in a backstage segment with Roderick Strong.

In the segment, O’Reilly disclosed that he is currently out of action due to multiple injuries, including a bulging disc in his neck and an arm fracture. This revelation came after Strong expressed his disappointment about going winless in the Continental Classic.

There is no update on when O’Reilly, who has been sidelined since Full Gear, might return to the ring; however, further updates will be provided as they become available.

O’Reilly secured a victory over Jon Moxley at Full Gear in a No Holds Barred Match.