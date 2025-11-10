Penta And Rey Fenix To Reunite For First Time Since Signing With WWE

The Lucha Brothers are officially reuniting. For the first time since signing with WWE, Penta and Rey Fenix will team up again — and it’s happening on AAA’s turf.

According to Luchablog, the reunion is set for AAA’s Guerra de Titanes event on December 20, 2025, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The promotion is reportedly pulling out all the stops to make it one of its biggest shows of the year, with a large venue booked and a card designed to draw fans from across the country.

The event will also feature Rey Mysterio, underscoring AAA’s goal of turning Guerra de Titanes into a can’t-miss spectacle for Mexican wrestling fans.

Adding to the intrigue, Penta recently posted a cryptic teaser on Instagram that included a set of coordinates and the number 521. Fans later decoded the message — the coordinates pointed to Guadalajara, and the number 521 represented the number of days since Penta and Fenix last teamed together.

Luchablog elaborated on the meaning behind the tease:

“It’s also why Penta’s Instagram had a mystery message with coordinates and a day count. Translated, it means he and Fenix are teaming up for the first time since they both came to WWE on 12/20 in Guadalajara. That’ll be a big deal, and it’ll help people understand this is meant to be a big deal show.”

This December 20 tag team reunion will mark the first official match for Penta and Fenix under the WWE umbrella, signaling not only a milestone moment for the brothers but also a potentially pivotal step in WWE and AAA’s growing partnership.