Kevin Nash Shares Positive Health Update

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has shared an encouraging update about his health following a recent sleep apnea diagnosis.

During a new episode of the Kliq This podcast featuring guest Raven, the two discussed various health challenges, including Raven’s sleep disorder and early-onset Parkinson’s. This led Nash to open up about his own situation, revealing that he has been using a CPAP machine for the past 28 days with significant improvements.

“And so I woke up this morning, and it was seven hours and 11 minutes I’d been asleep,” Nash said. “And my apnea, mine’s a computer-generated one, so I don’t have to stop breathing. My oxidation just has to go below 85%, and so basically, for the seven hours, I averaged 2.1 episodes, and when I first had my sleep test… 11 was more than two.”

The 66-year-old Nash noted that the treatment has already had a major impact on his daily energy levels and overall wellbeing.

“But my whole thing is, since I’ve been taking it or been using it… I used to, every night, come home from the gym around 5:30–6, by 6:30 I’d be sound asleep, and then Tamara wakes me up about 7:30 to eat. So I snooze for a good 45 minutes to an hour. I have not done that one time since I’ve been [using the machine].”

Nash’s remarks come as a positive update for fans following his health, with the wrestling legend sounding optimistic and grateful for the improvement.