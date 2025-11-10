Backstage Update On Zoey Stark’s Recovery And WWE Return

WWE star Zoey Stark sustained several serious injuries during a Money in the Bank qualifying match on the May 19th episode of RAW. She tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus while coming down from executing a missile dropkick.

According to BodySlam.net, Stark’s recovery is progressing well, and she is expected to return to the company around mid-2026.

The report also indicated that WWE officials have a positive outlook on Stark’s future and are considering a potential babyface turn upon her return to the ring.

This news follows an update from Stark last month, where she mentioned that she has regained full range of motion.

Stark is a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion and was also a member of the Pure Fusion Collective.