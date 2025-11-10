Plans Filed To Convert WWE’s Iconic Titan Tower Into Luxury Apartments

According to The Stamford Advocate, MB Financial Group has submitted plans to transform the former WWE Headquarters, known as Titan Tower, into 84 upscale apartment units.

This proposal follows WWE’s sale of the building in January and its change in ownership. The report indicates that the plans will give the building a “makeover,” featuring a new exterior and updated amenities, while retaining the current glass “curtain wall.”

Additionally, the plans include six apartments available at below-market rates. However, they also propose reducing the number of parking spaces from 203 to 115.

The building has been vacant since WWE relocated its headquarters to a new facility in Stamford in 2023, after serving as its home for over 40 years.

Titan Tower was prominently featured on WWE television several times, most famously in a Super Bowl commercial and during the 2020 Money in the Bank Ladder matches. The building no longer displays the WWE logo.

The proposal is still pending review by the city’s Land Use Bureau, and there is no timeline yet for when this review might take place.