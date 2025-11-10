Ethan Page Says Chelsea Green Wants Him On Main Roster

WWE NXT North American and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Ethan Page recently spoke with Good Karma Wrestling about various topics.

He discussed how his partnership with Chelsea Green, the WWE Women’s United States Champion and his partner in the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship, came to be.

Page said, “I’m pretty sure that she’s just doing everything in her power to get me on the main roster… Every interview that she’s ever done, she has openly stated that she’s doing everything in her power to have me move up along her side. I honestly have no clue [on how they got paired]. I welcome it. I think we have very good chemistry. Both of us are very, very colorful performers and also very dangerous in the ring and have a dark side, and I’m hoping that the longer she hangs out with me, the worse she starts behaving and the darker things get for Chelsea Green. But yeah, if she takes my advice at least, she’ll probably be breaking jaws by the end of the year.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

