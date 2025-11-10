Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be streamed live on Netflix from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The show is set to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

The lineup includes WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best in the World” CM Punk, who will make an appearance, and 17-time World Champion John Cena, who will kick off the show.

Other matches previously announced for the night feature WWE Women’s World Champion and Women’s Crown Jewel Champion “La Primera,” Stephanie Vaquer, defending her title against Raquel Rodriguez from The Judgment Day. Additionally, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will defend their titles against The Kabuki Warriors, which includes “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane.

In other matches, “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus will face Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Time Is Now Tournament match, and Damian Priest will take on “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev, also in a Last Time Is Now Tournament match.

Be sure to join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.