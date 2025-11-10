Rikishi Provides Health Update After Undergoing Emergency Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi underwent emergency surgery in mid-October due to an unexpected situation.

He recently shared his thoughts on his recovery after the surgery during an episode of his podcast, “Off the Top Rope,” where he discussed various topics related to his health and well-being.

Rikishi said, “I’m great, I’m great. You know, I’m not going to go into details about everything about what happened and so forth. But you know me, like the one thing that I would never do is ever miss a booking, For many of years, that’s just a no no for big Kish. But for me to be down, it was an emergency type of surgery. And I’m going to leave it at that. It took about six hours to be able to be under the knife. And I woke up feeling great, you know what I mean? I feel like a new person.”

On being grateful it was caught:

“At the end of the day, it was just one of those type of things where, when you don’t get checked the normal duties of yourself to be able to go check up with your doctors, and do all the A to Z. And I’m one of those guys that hate to go to the hospital. It was just one of those type of things that was caught just in time and with the grace of God and the surgeons that were there that day, I’m here today to be able to sit and talk with you.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

