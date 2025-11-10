Ethan Page Talks AAA Frustrations, Confirms Plans To Pursue Latin American Title

WWE NXT North American and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Ethan Page spoke with Good Karma Wrestling about various topics, including his victory in the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship.

Page said, “Yeah, so the the whole start of all this was essentially Chelsea kind of whispering that I’ve done enough to add prestige to the North American Title. And then I mean I realized after we had won these championships that I think she was maybe selfishly suggesting that we try to get other gold. But now here we sit, the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions, and I’m not really upset with her suggestion. So I got two belts.”

On his “issue” with AAA over the show:

“The the issue that I have is when we went to go win these titles, I was under the impression that we would be appearing at AAA as — I know I’m going to try and have a little humility when I say this. Ironically, my name is All Ego. But I thought we were just showing up as like some special guest superstars from WWE, and the reaction that Chelsea got there would confirm that. I was booed out of the building, but still a big star coming from WWE. So I just assumed that we were coming in, — you know, I don’t want to say doing the favor. But you know, here we have some big stars coming in. We win some championships. It’s very good for their company, It’s very good for us, amicable business decision. But the issue that I have is that when I was celebrating — and I recommend everyone going back to their YouTube at AAA and watching the match where we won the championships. The company itself did not send the North American Title to the ring for me to celebrate. So there was a bit of commotion backstage. And I felt slightly disrespected at the fact that I am there representing another brand, another company. And they did not bring my championship to celebrate in the ring. The company that I am there to represent.”

On attacking Wagner later in the show:

“So later in the event, you had Wagner — someone who I’ve already defeated very easily in my own promotion — celebrating his victory. In that moment, I thought, ‘Man. AAA invites me out here just to spit in my face, essentially. And then we got this guy out here, hiding behind a mask, celebrating with his people. And I saw him hold up the Latin American Championship. And I had learned some Spanish at the time thanks to WWE, they’re paying for my classes right now. So I just decided that I was going to become the Latin American Champion. And I wanted to go out there, jump Mr. Wagner in front of his people, his fans, I assume his family. He’s third generation. It’s a nepotism thing, but they call it tradition in Mexico. So I wanted to go out there, jump him, beat his ass, and then proclaim myself to become the next and your — as I said to the Mexican people in Mexico. I said YOUR Latino American Champion. Yes, I do have my eyes on other gold, and my plan is to become a triple champion. So, the Latin American title is on the horizon for Ethan Page, December 20th in Guadalajara.”

On competing in other promotions while with WWE:

“I mean, it’s very interesting. But no matter the logo, money is either green or it’s not. So like, I don’t really care. I don’t really care. I think the fans care more than me. I’m just, ‘Okay, where do I have to go? Who do I have to fight? Is this another opportunity to win gold? Will this progress my career? Will this get new eyes?’ Not to go back to AAA, but I noticed such an influx of fans joining the movement of Ethan Page. All because this is a technically new territory. These are new fans, new people that have not experienced the greatness of the greatest North American alive. So, I’m all for it. Send me back to TNA. I wrestled for the TNA World Title on PPV. You want me to go back to EVOLVE? I’ll go back to EVOLVE. I truly don’t care. I’ve said it in every company that I’ve been in, truthfully, that if this is the flag I need to wave, I will wave it better than everyone else in this company and I have been doing that and I’ll continue to do that. So, wherever the WWE wants to send me under whatever umbrella company or whatever ass they want me to kick, I will go do that. No problem.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)