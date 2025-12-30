Maxxine Dupri Reflects On Emotional Journey To Becoming Champion

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri discussed various topics with The Wrestling Classic, including the significance of being a champion to her.

Dupri said, “Oh my gosh, it is everything. It is everything to me. It truly means, though, that the journey, the ups, the downs, the hard work, the anxious nights, the times where I was like, ‘Oh, I wish I could erase that match!’ And then the times that I feel proud of myself, all of it, is [SIC] finally worth it. That is what this means to me. It’s just the first step, you know. It’s so awesome, and I’m so grateful, and I’m so excited, and I want to just celebrate and soak in the moment, but I can’t because, you know, I had Ivy Nile on Monday, and I could have anyone after me next. Becky is still going non-stop online. So, I’m sure at some point she will be clawing at Adam Pearce for a rematch, and I have to be ready!”

On Becky Lynch consistently going off on social media and blaming everyone but herself for her defeat:

“I live rent-free in her head. I got DIRECTV, I got a recliner, and I’m relaxing up there, you know; it’s good with me. The more people [are obsessed]. Ah, perfect! Get in line!”

