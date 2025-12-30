Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (1/2/2026)

WWE has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will mark the first show of 2026. It will air on the USA Network at 8 PM ET, live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. The show will also be available internationally on Netflix.

In a highly anticipated match, Damian Priest will face Aleister Black in an Ambulance Match. Priest and Black have had a heated rivalry since last summer. They previously clashed in a Last Man Standing Match in October, which Black won after Zelina interfered. Earlier this month, Priest reunited with Rhea Ripley to take on Black and Zelina in a Mixed Tag Team Match, which they won.

Also scheduled for the show is an 8-Woman Tag Team Match featuring Alexa Bliss, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, and RHIYO (Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY) against “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax, “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane).

Additionally, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill will compete in a non-title match against Michin. If Michin wins, she will earn a shot at the WWE Women’s Championship.

Be sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.