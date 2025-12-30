Javier Bernal On Life After WWE, The Indie Grind, Creative Freedom, What’s Next

David Joseph of PWMania.com sits down for an in-depth video interview with professional wrestler Randy Beidelschies, known to WWE fans from WWE NXT as “Javier Bernal.”

In this wide-ranging conversation, Randy opens up about his journey through WWE, the realities of the independent wrestling scene, creative freedom, injuries, mental health, and the personal influences that have shaped both his in-ring style and off-screen identity. He also discusses life after WWE, dream opponents, lessons learned inside the Performance Center system, and what legacy truly means to him.

The full video interview is featured below, along with a transcription.

One thing I think is super important in sports and entertainment is humanizing performers, especially pro wrestlers. The job is so hard that fans sometimes forget there’s a real human element. What’s something you hope people understand about you, Randy, that doesn’t always come across on screen?

“For sure. Obviously, “Big Body Javi” was very much the opposite of who I am, which is what made it fun. Now on the indies, just going by Javi, it’s much more me. I’m someone who listens to metalcore, vibes with emo kids, kids who are bullied, kids who feel like outsiders. I wear that on my heart.

I saw a comment the other day calling it “virtual signaling BS,” and it just made me laugh. People hide behind social media. They forget we’re real people. The “core kid” thing came from being at shows where fans would say, “I didn’t know you listened to this kind of music.” That’s when I realized — these are my people, and they don’t really have representation.

The music talks about mental health, struggle, emotion — real stuff people go through daily. Big Body Javi was fun, but now I want to sink my teeth into something that actually matters to me.”

Did you grow up liking wrestling? What was your journey as a fan and then a wrestler?

“I loved wrestling growing up. I had No Mercy on N64, got in trouble trying moves on my brother during the Attitude Era. Wrestling and football were my first loves.

After playing arena football, I called every indie promotion in Minnesota offering to build rings, do anything. I actually became a promoter before I ever stepped in the ring. WWE eventually scooped me up before I even had a full indie run.

I trained with Ken Anderson and Kate Diamond, worked Ironheart Pro Wrestling — that’s home for me. You have to love wrestling to survive in this business. People who don’t love it get weeded out quickly.”

Did you have influences when developing your style?

“Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels were my biggest influences. The Attitude Era is my comfort zone. CM Punk is a huge influence for serious promos — straight edge, punk aesthetic, all that resonates with me.

I had chances to talk with Punk backstage, and those conversations meant a lot. Triple H, Jeff Hardy — so many influences shaped me.”

Do you prefer being a heel or babyface?

“Babyface, 100%. I hate being mean. I like being clever, but I don’t like bullying people. This current version of me — just being myself — feels genuine.

I’ve always wanted to stand up against bullies. Punk resonated with me because he was the guy getting picked on. Fighting for what’s right just feels natural.”

Fans can be incredibly cynical now.

“People forget we’re human. I’ve been called slurs just for looking different. That only reinforced why I want to represent people who don’t fit in.

If you don’t like me, turn the channel. That’s fine. I know I’m good at what I do. If you see me in public, I’ll give you a hug and make you feel like you matter. That’s who I want to be.”

What lessons did you learn from WWE?

“Sometimes it doesn’t matter how hard you work — it’s time, place, and opportunity. I was there four years. You don’t last four years if you’re not good.

John Cena once told me I had match of the night. Booker T always had my back. When guys like that vouch for you, but things still don’t happen, you learn — sometimes it’s just not your time yet.

It’s not a no. It’s a ‘not right now.'”

Can you talk about the physical reality of wrestling?

“I shattered my foot catching someone on a dive. Multiple knee surgeries. Wrestling hurts. If you don’t love it, the grind will destroy you.

At NXT, we bumped every day. Lifted every day. Took flights sick, throwing up, still went out there and had matches. You have to want it.”

Any matches you’d recommend to new fans?

“My feud with Axiom in NXT was special. That’s where Big Body Javi really started. I wrote a lot of those segments myself.

On the indies — Je’Von Evans, Colby Carino, Savage King, Reality of Wrestling — I’m having the most fun of my career because I get to be myself.”

Can you talk about creative freedom outside WWE?

“It’s collaborative. WWE is structured — and that’s not a bad thing — but on the indies, you can explore who you really are. I’ve had WWE talent reach out telling me I’m killing it now.

I’m a free agent. WWE, AEW, TNA, MLW, NJPW — anyone can pick me up. Now’s a good time.”

Dream opponents?

“Matt Cardona, Nick Nemeth, Effy, Dijak, Hardy Boyz — anywhere, everywhere. I want to work with the best.”

You’re also in real estate?

“Yeah. Wrestling won’t last forever. I want something in my back pocket. Jericho inspired me — wrestling, music, writing, acting. Real estate is a side business, just security for the future.”

What do you want to be remembered for?

“Someone who didn’t give up. Someone who kept climbing the mountain no matter how many times he was pushed off.

Personally — a good husband, a good son, someone who stood up for the right things and stayed selfless in a selfish business.”

Socials

“You can find me on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Twitch at @CoreKidJavi.”