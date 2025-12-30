Je’Von Evans Addresses Possible WWE Main Roster Call-Up

Top WWE NXT star Je’Von Evans spoke with Going Ringside about various topics, including his aspirations for 2026.

Evans said, “I’m not sure. I just want bigger and better opportunities, but the only way for that to happen is to work harder. So that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to work my ass off until these bigger and better opportunities happen for me. For sure.”

On the possibility of a WWE main roster call-up:

“I think that it could be in the works. But that’s up to them. That’s up to them whenever they feel like I’m ready. I’m just there whenever they need me. You know what I mean?”

