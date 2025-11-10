Ridge Holland Addresses Controversial GoFundMe

PWMania.com previously reported that Ridge Holland was released from his WWE contract last week, just nine days after he publicly expressed frustration about feeling “hung out to dry” by the company. In the same tweet, Holland mentioned concerns about his ability to pay his mortgage, leading his mother, Susan Chapman, to set up a GoFundMe campaign. Thus far, the campaign has raised $10,188.

Holland later took to Twitter (X) to address the GoFundMe campaign. He stated that he was unaware the campaign had been launched and requested that it be removed. He also mentioned that any funds raised would be donated to charity.

Holland wrote, “Thank you all for the incredible support shown through the GoFundMe campaign. However, I want to clarify that I was not aware the page was going live and had no prior discussion with the family member who created it. I’ve since requested that no further donations be accepted, and this change should take effect within the next 24 hours. Once we figure out how to move forward and I recoup the amount donated, I will be donating said amount to charity. I sincerely apologize if the page caused any upset or offense — that was never the intention. Thank you for your understanding and kindness.”

Holland addressed his WWE exit in a YouTube video, expressing regret over the tweet that led to his firing.