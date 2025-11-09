Report: AEW Reaches Out To Former WWE Star

Indie star Zayda Steel signed with WWE as part of the company’s ID program in November 2024. However, last month, she announced on her Twitter (X) account that she chose not to sign a new deal with the company.

According to Fightful Select, after Steel’s contract with WWE expired, AEW allegedly reached out to her.

The report also mentioned that a source indicated Steel has not yet signed with AEW, as WWE retains “matching rights” under the terms of its ID deals if another promotion intends to sign a contracted talent. However, since Steel is no longer under contract, those rules do not apply.

Steel made her WWE in-ring debut in April 2025, where she lost to Brinley Reece on an episode of EVOLVE.

She also competed in GCW and APAC under WWE’s banner. Her last televised match for the company was on the October 22 episode of EVOLVE, where she faced Thea Hail and lost.

Interestingly, after announcing her decision not to re-sign with WWE, Steel teased a possible move to AEW on X. It will be intriguing to see if she eventually shows up in AEW in the future.