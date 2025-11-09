Matt Hardy Says CM Punk’s WWE Title Run Is Well Deserved And Earned

Pro wrestling legend and former TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy recently discussed a range of topics on an episode of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.” During the episode, he expressed his belief that CM Punk truly deserves to win the WWE World Heavyweight Title.

Hardy said, “I think CM Punk was very deserving of winning the title. And it was one of those things, I feel like he’s busted his ass. He has worked really hard, and I think he’s been great. And it sounds like he’s been a great fit for the WWE. So I’m glad that worked out, and I think he’s deserving. Especially with his legacy, and considering everything he’s done for the WWE in the past and his history at WWE. WWE is the person who made him a star when it was all said and done, a household name. So I’m glad it worked out, and I’m glad he is getting a proper run.”

On what this title reign means for Punk:

“It’s gonna be really interesting to see what they do now with him. Where his journey takes him, who he ends up working with, and who he’s programmed with for the next few months.”

On Punk getting a shot at his age:

“I think he deserved it. I mean, I think if you are someone who is selling tickets, and if you are generating interest. If you are a popular character that has a large following, I think it is worthwhile to have you be the champion. I think it is something different, new, fresh. There are people who definitely want it. And it makes those people happy. I don’t think it has to last forever. I don’t think it has to be a long term reign. Because with or without the title, CM Punk is going to be CM Punk regardless. But I think it’s one of those deals in wrestling like, at the end of the day, the people who are generating the most interest, who are putting the most eyeballs on your product, who are selling those tickets. Those are the people you want to have in those prominent positions, especially if they can still go at a respectable rate in the ring. And Punk still can.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)