WWE’s Champion Lineup Of Former AEW Stars Seen As Statement Toward Tony Khan

Dave Meltzer recently discussed on an episode of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE’s decision to feature many former AEW stars as current champions may serve as a subtle message to AEW.

This observation came after the prominence of these stars at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Meltzer pointed out that current champions, including CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Ricky Saints, Blake Monroe, and Ethan Page, all previously competed in AEW.

Meltzer suggested that there is a clear implication that “the grass is greener on the other side.” While some former AEW stars, such as Rey Fenix and Rusev, are not holding titles right now, they are still receiving television time.

This is significant because, according to Meltzer, they were not given TV time in AEW since Tony Khan believed they were on their way out.

Additionally, Meltzer highlighted a recent photo from the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special in Salt Lake City. The image features NXT Champion Ricky Saints alongside Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, and WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill.

All four of them posed with their championship belts, and Punk shared the photo with the caption, “Look at us,” which Meltzer interpreted as a clear jab at AEW.