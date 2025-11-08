Backstage Update On Kamille’s AEW Contract Status

Sean Ross Sapp reported in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers that Kamille, who has been absent from AEW programming for quite some time, is still under contract with the company.

Sapp mentioned that she has not been backstage or involved in any creative meetings recently.

While Mercedes Moné expressed her willingness to work with Kamille to advance their storyline, AEW decided against it, believing the pairing wasn’t working.

Sapp also noted that Kamille took some time off to film American Gladiators. Tony Khan indicated that her return is only a matter of “when,” not “if,” although this statement was made some time ago.