Harley Cameron Reveals She Nearly Signed With WWE Before Joining AEW

Harley Cameron has opened up about her early career path, revealing that she came close to signing with WWE before ultimately joining All Elite Wrestling.

The current AEW Women’s Tag Team Champion entered the wrestling business with remarkably limited in-ring experience, competing in just her second-ever match on an episode of AEW Dark against her now-tag team partner Willow Nightingale. Cameron would go on to sign with AEW after working only 21 matches total.

Speaking on the The Ariel Helwani Show, Cameron reflected on her communications with WWE prior to her AEW debut and expressed appreciation for the support she received early in her journey.

“I will say thank you to them, because thanks to them I have my green card,” Cameron said. “Thanks to them, I learned to wrestle, they helped me with wrestling training for Flatbacks. I believe they went through a transitional stage where, in their office, certain people were released from the company, they went through some big changes, and fate just didn’t lead me in that direction… In the interim of not knowing what was going on, [I] had an opportunity to be at AEW Dark, then I had another opportunity there, and was offered the contract with AEW.”

Cameron explained that she was unable to train at WWE’s Performance Center at the time due to work limitations. Instead, WWE directed her to Flatbacks Wrestling School, where she trained under Tyler Breeze and Shawn Spears.

“I don’t know whether interest was lost in the journey but AEW found me and I’m very lucky they did,” Cameron continued. “I was in communications back and forth, but it’s not like I got a contract offer, but I initially, that was my initial first goal was definitely going that direction. I think AEW has allowed me to showcase who I am as a performer. Tony Khan has given me so many amazing opportunities, and I’m so lucky he took a chance on someone who only had 21 matches… Sometimes when you think the universe is saying no, it’s because they have other plans.”

Cameron’s rise highlights how quickly momentum can shift in professional wrestling, with her AEW run proving to be a defining chapter in what remains a rapidly evolving career.