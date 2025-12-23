Mixed Backstage Reaction In WWE Regarding Potential Danhausen Signing

Interest reportedly exists within WWE regarding the potential signing of Danhausen, though the idea appears to be far from universally supported internally.

According to WrestleVotes, who addressed the situation during a recent Q&A with Fightful Select, opinions backstage in WWE are divided as Danhausen edges closer to free agency. While some decision-makers acknowledge his popularity and unique appeal, others within the company are reportedly unconvinced.

“It’s an interesting one,” WrestleVotes stated. “I know people there want him to come over…but I know people there that aren’t so keen on him and his talents. So I don’t know where they’re going to stand when it’s time for him to come as a free agent. I’m sure there’ll be an offer. He’s talented, people like him, he’s over. I could see them making an offer, but I know some people there maybe just don’t get it, and that’s fair. We’ll see, I don’t think it’s a done deal yet.”

Danhausen’s availability could become official sooner rather than later. Fightful Select reported on Sunday that, unless an extension is reached, Danhausen’s contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire in February. The deal was originally scheduled to conclude in the summer of last year but was extended due to time missed while recovering from a torn pectoral muscle in 2023.

The report also noted that AEW sources claim Danhausen has not been present backstage “in ages” and has not been included in the company’s creative discussions for quite some time.

Danhausen debuted in AEW in 2022, making his first appearance during a Lights Out match between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole. He later aligned himself with both Hook and Cassidy before suffering the pectoral injury. Following his return, Danhausen was paired with Cassidy and the Best Friends before largely disappearing from AEW television throughout most of 2024.

His most recent appearance under the AEW/ROH umbrella came at the 2024 ROH Final Battle, where he assisted Atlantis Jr. during a match against Mansoor.

Prior to that brief return, it had been reported that AEW had not communicated with Danhausen for more than six months outside of approving independent bookings. Despite his absence from AEW programming, Danhausen has remained active on the independent scene. Throughout 2025, he has worked for multiple promotions, including Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, and Glory Pro Wrestling.

As his contract status continues to evolve, Danhausen’s future — whether in WWE, elsewhere, or back on the independent circuit — remains one of the more intriguing situations to watch in the months ahead.