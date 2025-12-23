Jerry Lawler Provides Health Update Following Third Stroke

Jerry “The King” Lawler has shared a new update on his health following the stroke he suffered in September 2025.

Speaking with Action News 5, the 76-year-old WWE Hall of Famer discussed his ongoing recovery and the challenges he continues to face. The recent medical emergency marks Lawler’s third stroke, after previous incidents in 2018 and 2023.

“Oh gosh, I get asked that question 50 times a day,” Lawler said when asked about how he’s progressing. “I like to say something I saw on the news recently was people say, ‘Uh, six or seven…’ I’ll get up to seven and boop, somehow, I’ll go back to six.”

Lawler went on to describe how suddenly the stroke occurred, noting that he was alone at his Florida home when it happened.

“You can’t know when you’re gonna have ‘em, and it’s just, boom, you have it,” Lawler explained. “I was in Florida by myself and woke up one morning and everything was messed up, and I had to call Lauren (McBride) to come down from Memphis and to get me from the hospital and everything down there.”

During the interview, Lawler also revealed a lingering effect from the stroke that has impacted his day-to-day life — he has since become colorblind.

“Because I’m colorblind and I can’t see the colors, and this is black and white,” Lawler said while referencing a painting shown during the segment.

Despite the setbacks, Lawler’s candid update offers a rare and personal look into the continued health battle of one of professional wrestling’s most iconic voices.