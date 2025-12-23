Seth Rollins Reveals WWE Return Timeline

Seth Rollins has provided a new update on his recovery timeline following rotator cuff surgery, offering fans a clearer picture of when he may return to the ring.

Appearing on the Mohr Stories podcast, the former World Champion explained that while progress is being made, he still has several months of rehabilitation ahead. Rollins revealed that the surgery took place a little over two months ago, putting him firmly in the middle of the recovery process.

“I have a few more months left with my shoulder,” Rollins said. “I had the rotator cuff surgery eight weeks ago, almost nine from where we’re talking right now. So I got another three months, four months at least.”

Based on that timetable, Rollins could potentially be medically cleared to return sometime around March or April 2026. That window would place his comeback during WWE’s busiest stretch of the year, as WWE ramps up toward WrestleMania 42.

Rollins has been sidelined since the fall, and his absence has been noticeable on Monday Night Raw, where he has been a fixture of the main event scene for years. Creative plans were reportedly adjusted as a result of his injury, including his earlier-than-expected removal from The Vision storyline.

While there is still no official return date, Rollins’ update suggests that the finish line is coming into view — and his eventual comeback could coincide with one of the most important periods on WWE’s annual calendar.