Report: AEW’s Daily’s Place To Go On Two-Year Hiatus In 2026–2027

According to First Coast News, Daily’s Place, AEW’s home venue in Jacksonville, Florida, is scheduled to go on a two-year hiatus in 2026 and 2027.

The break is due to the Stadium of the Future construction project planned for EverBank Stadium. The report states that Daily’s Place hosted 24 events this year, including concerts by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Shania Twain, Teddy Swims, Avril Lavigne, and Vampire Weekend.

Stephanie Lynn, EverBank’s director of marketing and live events, mentioned that Daily’s Place will take a temporary pause, referred to as a “planned intermission.”

The venue will return once construction allows, though the exact year is still uncertain.

AEW frequently used Daily’s Place during the COVID lockdowns, and the company returns to this venue for its annual Homecoming specials.

The venue opened in 2017, and its first AEW event was “Fight for the Fallen” in 2019.