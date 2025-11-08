Report: WWE Planning Three Premium Live Events In Saudi Arabia For 2026

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE plans to expand its relationship with Saudi Arabia by increasing the number of Premium Live Events (PLEs) held there in 2026.

In addition to the Royal Rumble PLE scheduled for January 31, 2026, in Riyadh, WWE will host two more PLEs in Saudi Arabia that same year.

Meltzer also mentioned that since starting their deal with the country in 2018, WWE has been compensated $55 million per PLE held in Saudi Arabia. However, for the Royal Rumble, the payment from Saudi Arabia is expected to be significantly higher.

This year, WWE held only one PLE in Saudi Arabia, Night of Champions, headlined by John Cena defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

Notably, Crown Jewel, which typically takes place in Saudi Arabia, was held in Perth, Australia this year. WWE has announced that WrestleMania 43 will also take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, leading to speculation that the company may eventually move WrestleMania there permanently.

It is still uncertain whether the two additional PLEs planned for Saudi Arabia next year will be Crown Jewel and Night of Champions or perhaps other events.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.