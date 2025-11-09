Victoria Crawford Discusses The Possibility Of Returning To WWE

TNA Wrestling star Victoria Crawford, also known as Alicia Fox, recently spoke with So Cal Val for WrestlingNews.co’s The Velvet Ropes about various topics, including her potential return to WWE.

Crawford said, “I never say never… I would love to. But why is it because of the younger girls that are there… It gives me goosebumps thinking about meeting all the NXT kids… that don’t really know what’s going on, because I related to them so deeply… they don’t have a wrestling background, they came from a college program right into WWE. I just related so deeply to them… it just rejuvenated my spirit… So if WWE ever wants me to come back, I would love to, just to be in that zone.”

On her WWE debut as a wedding planner for Edge and Vickie Guerrero:

“I had ran into Vickie Guerrero. From what I was told, they asked her if… there’s anyone developmental she sees, like, playing the role… and she mentioned [me]. … I experienced a lot of blessings through wrestling, blessings that just kept getting passed down. I have to give a lot of that credit to how I got chose, because Vickie Guerrero… she just gave, just passed the gift down. So she gave me a shot.”

On being at WWE for a long duration of time:

“As far as being at WWE for such a duration of time I was I had the opportunity of watching it evolve, too. It was funny because it became more of a relationship between me, like Victoria, and this company that’s growing that I’m a part of.”

On her career and the camaraderie she built in the WWE locker room:

“I think at that time I was having so much fun. I felt like I was in a family … I felt as though I’ve had some great matches, and really have been blessed, but I’ve had great opponents, that know how to protect us. It’s a real thing. It’s real, real in my heart, how we have to take care of each other.”

On her first WWE Divas Title win in 2010:

“For some reason, still photo. When I took my first shot with the title… He [the photographer] was like, ‘You want to see it.’… and it hit me there, objectively, like, ‘Whoa. That’s a girl with the chip. Like, that’s me.’ This is a real compliment. I really was like, Wow. They’re really, they really have some kind of belief in me.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.