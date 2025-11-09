Ethan Page On Possibly Facing John Cena In His Retirement Match

WWE NXT North American Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Ethan Page recently appeared on Good Karma Wrestling to discuss a variety of topics.

One of the highlights was the possibility of facing 17-time World Champion John Cena in his retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

Page said, “I mean, it sounds great. Um, you got to put me in that tournament first, and then I got to continue to do what I have been doing, which is beating every single wrestler that has been put in front of me, no matter what locker room they come from. So, I mean, I would definitely love the opportunity.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)