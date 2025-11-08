The Rock’s TKO Stock Value Nears $70 Million

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s stock value in TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE and UFC, has reached an estimated value of nearly $70 million.

Meltzer noted that The Rock received 8,047 new TKO shares, valued at $1,516,055, which were issued earlier this month. This brings his total stock value to approximately $69,741,192 as of the most recent valuation date.

Meltzer also mentioned that The Rock’s stock arrangement was established following the WWE–Endeavor merger, and that he currently serves on the Board of Directors of TKO Group Holdings.

Meanwhile, Nick Khan, WWE’s President and fellow board member of TKO, reportedly sold 9,119 shares of TKO on November 3, generating about $1.79 million in proceeds.

The Rock has not appeared on WWE television for several months, with his last appearance at Elimination Chamber 2025, where he helped facilitate John Cena’s heel turn.

He has been busy filming various Hollywood projects, including “The Smashing Machine.” It remains to be seen whether he will return to WWE ahead of WrestleMania next year.