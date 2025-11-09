WWE NXT Live Event Results From Tampa, Florida 11/8/2025

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the University Area Community Complex in Tampa, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Zena Sterling, Kali Armstrong and Tyra Mae Steele def. Masyn Holiday, Nikkita Lyons and Layla Diggs in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– Aaron Fara def. Mike Derudder (Mike D Vecchio) in a Singles Match.

– Karmen Petrovic def. Tatyanna Dumas in a Singles Match.

– Brooks Jensen and Lexis King def. Jaime Garcia (Zozaya) and Cyril Coquerelle (Aigle Blanc) in a Tag Team Match.

– Trick Williams def. WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill in a Singles Match.

– OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) def. Dante Chen and Nathan Angel (Nathan Cranton) in a Tag Team Match.

– ZARIA def. Lola Vice, TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan and Chantel Monroe in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

– Joe Hendry, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans and Tavion Heights defeated DarkState (Cutler James, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.