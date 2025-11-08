Kevin Owens Unlikely To Return For WWE’s Montreal Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is gearing up to hold its first Saturday Night’s Main Event special of 2026 on Saturday, January 24, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

This event will take place following an episode of SmackDown the night before. Both shows are part of a collaboration between WWE and Tourism Montreal, which involves a city-backed site fee to host the event.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, top WWE star Kevin Owens, who hails from Montreal, will not be making his in-ring return during this event.

His recovery timeline suggests that an early 2026 return is unlikely. As of now, WWE has not made any official announcement regarding Owens’ return, so fans hoping to see him at the Montreal event may have to wait longer.

Owens underwent neck surgery in July 2025, and complete recovery from this type of procedure typically takes over a year.

He was scheduled to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 Night 2, but announced that a neck injury required surgery and that he has been out of action since then.