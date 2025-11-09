Ric Flair And Ricky Steamboat Announced For AEW Blood & Guts

During Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, veteran pro wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone announced that WWE Hall of Famers Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair will be attending the Blood & Guts episode of Dynamite this Wednesday, November 12th.

Steamboat has made several appearances in AEW over the past few years, most recently at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view, where he served as the guest timekeeper. Interestingly, Flair’s last appearance in AEW also occurred at that event.

This year’s edition of Blood & Guts will take place in Greensboro, North Carolina, a location where both Ric Flair and Steamboat had many significant battles during their prime years.

Notably, this year’s event is special as it will feature the first-ever Women’s Blood & Guts Match. The match will include Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla), “The Megasus” Megan Bayne, AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné, and Death Riders’ Marina Shafir, competing against Jamie Hayter, Mina Shirakawa, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander, Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron), and “Timeless” Toni Storm.

On the men’s side, The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, “The Bastard” PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia) will face off against Darby Allin, Paragon’s Roderick Strong, and The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Mark Briscoe).

Additionally, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will take on AEW World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs in a False Count Anywhere Match.