WWE Reveals Details For Crowning New ID Women’s Champion

As reported by PWMania.com, a new WWE ID Women’s Champion will be crowned during the Wrestling Open RI event on Monday, November 17th, at Rhodes On Pawtuxet in Cranston, Rhode Island.

This follows the vacancy of the WWE ID Women’s Championship on September 22nd, when Kylie Rae relinquished the title due to her pregnancy.

WWE has announced that the new champion will be determined in a 6-Way Elimination Match. The top five competitors for this match will be revealed by the end of Monday.

Additionally, there will be an opening match featuring multiple participants, with the winner becoming the sixth entrant in the main event title match.

So far, WWE has confirmed that Brittnie Brooks, Notorious Mimi, and Tiara James are the first three competitors. The winner of the match will not only become the new champion but will also join the WWE ID program.

Rae departed from WWE in October after announcing that her contract would not be renewed.

BREAKING…. WWE ID and @WrestlingOpenRI have compiled a long list of prospects to compete for the vacant WWE ID Women's Championship on 11/17 in Cranston, RI. To give more competitors the opportunity to become champion and earn a WWE ID contract, the card for Wrestling Open on… — WWE ID (@WWEID) November 9, 2025

The first entrant for the Six Way Elimination Match to determine the next WWE ID Women's Champion on 11/17 at @WrestlingOpenRI is….@BrittnieBrooks Brittnie Brooks impressed WWE scouts at @FSWVegas and @DWWrestling events. She also participated in the FSW presents The ID… https://t.co/qaONMwariY — WWE ID (@WWEID) November 9, 2025

The 2nd entrant for the Six Way Elimination Match to determine the next WWE ID Women's Champion on 11/17 at @WrestlingOpenRI is….@notorious_mimi Mimi is a top talent in the South Jersey/Philadelphia area. She is out of the @4MonsterFactory with additional training at… https://t.co/qaONMwariY — WWE ID (@WWEID) November 9, 2025