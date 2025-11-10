Major Title Match Reportedly Set For Tonight’s WWE RAW In Boston

A blockbuster title match is reportedly set for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Boston, Massachusetts. According to a new report from Bodyslam.net, John Cena will challenge Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in what could be a historic moment for the 16-time World Champion.

If confirmed, this would mark Cena’s first-ever shot at the Intercontinental title — the only championship he has never won in his legendary WWE career. The match was reportedly originally planned for Survivor Series, but WWE has decided to move it up amid speculation that a Dominik vs. Rey Mysterio clash is being saved for the premium live event instead.

Tonight’s Raw takes place in Cena’s hometown of Boston, adding even more intrigue to what’s already shaping up to be a major night of WWE programming. The episode will also feature the launch of the “Last Time Is Now” tournament, which will determine Cena’s opponent for his retirement match in December.

The currently advertised lineup for tonight’s show includes multiple championship bouts and high-profile appearances:

John Cena opens the show

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to appear

Intercontinental Championship (Reported): Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. John Cena

Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

“Last Time Is Now” Tournament Match: Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

“Last Time Is Now” Tournament Match: Damian Priest vs. Rusev

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live coverage and updates from tonight’s Raw.