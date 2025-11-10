Ridge Holland Confirms WWE Will Cover Cost Of Upcoming Neck Surgery

Luke Menzies, formerly known as Ridge Holland in WWE, has confirmed that WWE will pay for his upcoming neck fusion surgery, which is expected to sideline him until at least May 2026.

Menzies made the announcement during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, offering clarity amid weeks of confusion surrounding his medical and financial situation following his release from WWE.

Last week, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to help Menzies and his family after reports surfaced of mounting hardship related to a Lisfranc foot injury he suffered in September while representing WWE at a TNA event. The fundraiser’s description claimed that Menzies was “at risk of losing their home” and was ineligible for workers’ compensation due to his independent contractor status.

On November 9, Menzies released a public statement clarifying that the GoFundMe was created by a family member without his knowledge. He added that he had asked for the campaign to be taken down and pledged that all funds raised would be donated to charity.

Menzies’ WWE contract was officially terminated one week before it was set to expire, following a series of social media posts in which he expressed frustration about his situation and feeling “hung out to dry” after his injury.

While the initial GoFundMe was tied to his foot injury, reports had previously indicated that he might also need neck fusion surgery. His latest comments confirm that the procedure is moving forward — and that WWE will be covering all medical costs, despite the public nature of his recent contract dispute.