Backstage News On WWE’s Creative Plans For The Women’s United States Title

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, WWE has not had long-term creative plans for the Women’s United States Championship and has not given the title much attention.

Sapp explained that the championship was hastily created because the newly crowned Women’s United States Champion, Chelsea Green, and Michin were engaged in a heated feud without a title.

Sapp further noted that since there were no championship programs for either wrestler, the company decided to introduce the Women’s United States Championship to match the Women’s Intercontinental Title, which reigning champion Becky Lynch had advocated for.

At that time, there were no significant creative plans for the title, nor any expectation of giving it much “real time.”

Chelsea Green was the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion, holding the title for 131 days. She then lost the championship to Zelina, who subsequently lost it to Giulia after 62 days. Giulia’s title reign lasted 162 days until she lost it back to Green this past Friday night on SmackDown.

In contrast, the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship has served as the basis for several storylines, including Becky Lynch’s feuds with Lyra Valkyria, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, and Bayley.