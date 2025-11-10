El Paso To Honor Eddie Guerrero With Official City Proclamation On November 18

The city of El Paso, Texas will celebrate and honor hometown legend Eddie Guerrero with a special ceremony on November 18, 2025, marking nearly two decades since the WWE Hall of Famer’s passing.

Local community member Chris Rojas announced the news on Instagram, revealing multiple efforts underway to preserve Guerrero’s legacy in his hometown.

“I have been working on a special project! Join us on November 18 as we celebrate and honor an El Paso legend, Eddie Guerrero! Aside of this proclamation we are also looking at getting funds to re-do the mural at Lincoln Park, name a park after Eddie, and our long-term goal is to build a statue at Lincoln Park for Eddie! This is so exciting and I can’t wait! Thank you to @sherilyn_guerrerooo for all your help with all this! You’re the real MVP!”

In addition to the community initiative, City Representative Deanna M. Rocha confirmed that an official proclamation ceremony will take place at El Paso City Hall (300 N. Campbell St.) at 9 AM.

“Join us Tuesday, November 18 at 9 AM at City Hall as we honor Eddie’s life, legacy, and impact with an official proclamation. 🏆

Wear your wrestling persona or luchador mask and show your support for El Paso’s own legend — Viva La Raza!”

Guerrero, who passed away on November 13, 2005, remains one of professional wrestling’s most beloved figures. Known for his charisma, technical excellence, and “Lie, Cheat, and Steal” persona, Eddie’s influence continues to inspire generations of fans and wrestlers around the world.