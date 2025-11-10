John Cena Promises “One Last Time” Moment In Boston Ahead Of WWE RAW

John Cena is set to make his final WWE appearance in his home state of Massachusetts tonight, and the 16-time World Champion is promising fans an unforgettable night at the TD Garden in Boston.

With only four stops remaining on his farewell tour, Cena will appear live on WWE Raw, which streams on Netflix, marking what could be one of the most emotional moments of his legendary career.

Ahead of the show, Cena took to X (formerly Twitter) to encourage fans not to miss the event:

“RAW. BOSTON. ONE LAST TIME.

If you can be @TDGarden tonight… GO.

If you’re watching at home… do not miss one moment of it on @netflix.

THIS IS DEFINITELY ONE TO SEE!”

While WWE has officially confirmed that Cena will open the show, rumors have been swirling that he could challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship — the only major WWE title he has never won.

After tonight’s Raw in Boston, Cena’s retirement schedule includes:

November 17: WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden

November 29: Survivor Series: WarGames

December 13: Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is currently running a 16-man “Last Time Is Now” Tournament to determine Cena’s final opponent. Two first-round matches are set for tonight’s Raw:

Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Damian Priest vs. Rusev

With Boston set to host one of the final chapters of Cena’s storied career, fans and WWE officials alike are preparing for an emotional and potentially history-making night.